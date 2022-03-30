Peony (PNY) Trading Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000786 BTC on popular exchanges. Peony has a total market cap of $65.04 million and $257,587.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Peony has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 175,302,673 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

