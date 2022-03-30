PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PetMed Express, Inc. and subsidiaries, d/b/a 1-800-PetMeds (the Company), is a leading nationwide pet pharmacy. The Company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and supplies for dogs and cats, direct to the consumer. The Company offers consumers an attractive alternative for obtaining pet medications in terms of convenience, price, and speed of delivery. The Company markets its products through national advertising campaigns, which aim to increase the recognition of the 1-800-PetMeds brand name, and PetMeds family of trademarks, increase traffic on its website at www.1800petmeds.com, acquire new customers, and maximize repeat purchases. The majority of the Company’s sales are to residents in the United States. The Company’s corporate headquarters and distribution facility are located in Delray Beach, Florida. “

Get PetMed Express alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Sidoti raised shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PetMed Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

PETS opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $612.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average is $26.85. PetMed Express has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $46.67.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $60.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.90 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PetMed Express will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PETS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PetMed Express by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,125,000 after buying an additional 205,445 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of PetMed Express by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 496,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after buying an additional 115,569 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of PetMed Express by 878.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 93,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 83,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PetMed Express by 118.2% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 152,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 82,710 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetMed Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PetMed Express (PETS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.