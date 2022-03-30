PetroShale (CVE:PSH) Given a C$1.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$1.00 price objective on PetroShale (CVE:PSH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PSH. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PetroShale from C$1.25 to C$1.35 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of PetroShale from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of CVE PSH opened at C$0.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.82. PetroShale has a fifty-two week low of C$0.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$527.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.12, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

PetroShale Inc, an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company holds approximately 8,218 net acres of land in Middle Bakken, Three Forks Benches, Pronghorn/Sanish, and Lodgepole.

