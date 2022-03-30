Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Short Interest Update

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 613,700 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the February 28th total of 892,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,514,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
PQEFF stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,073,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,140. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24. Petroteq Energy has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Petroteq Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Petroteq Energy (PQEFF)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Petroteq Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroteq Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.