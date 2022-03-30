Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Short Interest Update

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 613,700 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the February 28th total of 892,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,514,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PQEFF stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,073,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,140. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24. Petroteq Energy has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Petroteq Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and implementation of proprietary oil sands mining. It specializes in oil production with ancillary offerings in mining, and sand remediation. It operates through the Oil Extraction and Mining Operations segments. The Oil Extraction segment focuses on the commencement of commercial production and will generate revenue from the sale of hydrocarbon products to third parties.

