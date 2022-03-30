P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.30

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.30 and traded as high as $6.30. P&F Industries shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 15,513 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 million, a P/E ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFIN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in P&F Industries by 45.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in P&F Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in P&F Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

P&F Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and import of air-powered tools. Its products include sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches. The company was founded on April 19, 1963 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

