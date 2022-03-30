PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JLB & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Buckle by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at $1,082,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Buckle by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Buckle alerts:

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $36.57 on Wednesday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.35.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.25. Buckle had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 58.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Buckle’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKE. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Buckle in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Buckle Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.