Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is Unison Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.1% of Unison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer stock opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.12. The company has a market cap of $297.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

