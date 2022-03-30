Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $38,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $297.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

