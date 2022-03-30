Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Short Interest Update

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 457,800 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the February 28th total of 881,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 57.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

PHGUF stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Pharming Group has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Pharming Group NV is a holding company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company offers RUCONEST which is a recombinant human C1-esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Europe, and Rest of the World.

