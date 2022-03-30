Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.61, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of PHVS stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $18.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,682. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.74. Pharvaris has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $30.28.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

PHVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Pharvaris from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pharvaris by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pharvaris by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 27,342 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pharvaris (Get Rating)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.