Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Short Interest Update

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,720,000 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the February 28th total of 11,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

NYSE:PSX traded up $3.97 on Wednesday, hitting $87.44. 4,511,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,551,148. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.48. The company has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 124.32%.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. Doman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $613,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

