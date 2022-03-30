Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FENG opened at $0.58 on Friday. Phoenix New Media has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The company has a market cap of $42.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.53 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.57%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 13,342 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 305.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 194,422 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phoenix New Media in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Phoenix New Media by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 175,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

About Phoenix New Media (Get Rating)

Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.