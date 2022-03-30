Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Shares of NYSE FENG opened at $0.58 on Friday. Phoenix New Media has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The company has a market cap of $42.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.53 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.57%.
About Phoenix New Media (Get Rating)
Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
