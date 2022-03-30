PieDAO DEFI++ (DEFI++) Hits Market Capitalization of $993,766.65

PieDAO DEFI++ (DEFI++) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. In the last week, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can now be bought for approximately $2.97 or 0.00006284 BTC on major exchanges. PieDAO DEFI++ has a market capitalization of $993,766.65 and $843.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00047410 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,387.08 or 0.07177741 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,276.03 or 1.00185103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00055078 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Profile

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi

PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using U.S. dollars.

