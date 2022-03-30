Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) were down 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $71.24 and last traded at $71.48. Approximately 4,184 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 405,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.56.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Piedmont Lithium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.80 and its 200-day moving average is $56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a current ratio of 10.65.

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.21). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.78 per share, for a total transaction of $109,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. White sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $94,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,993 shares of company stock worth $158,511 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth about $1,027,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,997 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 337.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,446 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $15,971,000 after purchasing an additional 234,924 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

