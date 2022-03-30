Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) Insider Robert Disbrow Sells 50,000 Shares

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) insider Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total value of C$54,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,584,000 shares in the company, valued at C$23,310,720.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total value of C$56,000.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Robert Disbrow purchased 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$19,927.50.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Robert Disbrow purchased 21,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$16,380.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.79 per share, with a total value of C$39,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$35,500.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Robert Disbrow purchased 39,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$26,130.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Robert Disbrow acquired 64,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$44,505.00.

On Monday, January 17th, Robert Disbrow acquired 80,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.72 per share, with a total value of C$57,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Robert Disbrow acquired 97,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.72 per share, with a total value of C$70,200.00.

Shares of PNE stock opened at C$1.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$393.87 million and a PE ratio of 5.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.34. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd has a 52-week low of C$0.24 and a 52-week high of C$1.17.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

