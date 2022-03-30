Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Lowered to $34.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.54.

PINS stock opened at $26.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.98, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.82. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $88.83.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $846.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 27,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $952,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $1,707,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 386,969 shares of company stock valued at $11,206,525. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 108.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 45,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 23,882 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Pinterest by 24.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 104.9% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Pinterest by 42.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter worth $5,829,000.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

