Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Citizens & Northern in a report released on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens & Northern’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of CZNC stock opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $395.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.04. Citizens & Northern has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $27.99.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $26.13 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 12,206 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 3,328.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Citizens & Northern by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 27.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

