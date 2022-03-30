Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 792,900 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the February 28th total of 426,900 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 107,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

PIPR opened at $133.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $107.17 and a one year high of $193.60.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.23 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,482,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,199,000 after acquiring an additional 79,727 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 483,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 455,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,310,000 after purchasing an additional 16,665 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 375,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,027,000 after purchasing an additional 16,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,582 shares during the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PIPR shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Piper Sandler Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.60.

About Piper Sandler Companies (Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.