Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Evans Bancorp in a report released on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Evans Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.64 million. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 24.93%.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EVBN. Zacks Investment Research raised Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Evans Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

Shares of EVBN stock opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $214.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.07. Evans Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBN. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Evans Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 20.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David J. Nasca sold 2,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $101,256.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $77,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. This is an increase from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.38%.

About Evans Bancorp (Get Rating)

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.