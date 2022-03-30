Piper Sandler Weighs in on Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $210.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

CUBI opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.35. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $76.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

