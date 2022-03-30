PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.65 Million

Brokerages expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) to report sales of $70.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.10 million to $71.96 million. PlayAGS posted sales of $55.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year sales of $292.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $287.76 million to $296.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $319.22 million, with estimates ranging from $297.00 million to $335.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PlayAGS.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 50.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on AGS shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in PlayAGS during the 4th quarter worth about $1,156,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 22,121 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 15,143 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 4th quarter valued at about $928,000. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.83. The stock had a trading volume of 9,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 3.08. PlayAGS has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42.

About PlayAGS (Get Rating)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PlayAGS (AGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.