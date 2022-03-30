Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Short Interest Down 24.8% in March

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the February 28th total of 13,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Plumas Bancorp stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.70. 8,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,127. Plumas Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.33 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $219.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.60.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 36.99%. The company had revenue of $15.46 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Plumas Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In other news, Director Heidi S. Gansert bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,312.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $530,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 14,783 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 156,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 30,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

