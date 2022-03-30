PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) and Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Financial Contrast

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) and Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PotlatchDeltic and Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PotlatchDeltic $1.34 billion 2.79 $423.86 million $6.26 8.62 Capital & Counties Properties PLC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PotlatchDeltic has higher revenue and earnings than Capital & Counties Properties PLC.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.1% of PotlatchDeltic shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of PotlatchDeltic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PotlatchDeltic and Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PotlatchDeltic 31.69% 26.86% 16.05% Capital & Counties Properties PLC N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for PotlatchDeltic and Capital & Counties Properties PLC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PotlatchDeltic 0 1 2 1 3.00 Capital & Counties Properties PLC 0 2 2 0 2.50

PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus price target of $65.33, indicating a potential upside of 21.14%. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.90%. Given PotlatchDeltic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe PotlatchDeltic is more favorable than Capital & Counties Properties PLC.

Summary

PotlatchDeltic beats Capital & Counties Properties PLC on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PotlatchDeltic (Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC (Get Rating)

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

