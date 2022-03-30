Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.54

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$41.54 and traded as low as C$39.02. Power Co. of Canada shares last traded at C$39.06, with a volume of 1,723,357 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on POW shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$48.50 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC dropped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.38.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$26.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.67, a current ratio of 19.91 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$39.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.51.

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$19.48 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.6799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a boost from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.02%.

About Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.