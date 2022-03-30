Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of analysts have commented on APTS shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jonestrading lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.05. Preferred Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80.

Preferred Apartment Communities ( NYSE:APTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is -26.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,815,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,917,000 after acquiring an additional 105,085 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,754,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,459,000 after acquiring an additional 90,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,550,000 after acquiring an additional 47,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,066,000 after acquiring an additional 118,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 973,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,579,000 after acquiring an additional 28,789 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

