Primecoin Market Cap Hits $2.89 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (XPM) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0721 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Primecoin has traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $1,628.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 40,130,852 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

