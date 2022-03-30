Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.67% of Primerica worth $40,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the third quarter worth about $19,914,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 15.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,485,000 after buying an additional 82,859 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,901,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,132,000 after buying an additional 28,559 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 77,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after purchasing an additional 26,227 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25,183 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $456,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PRI opened at $137.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.42. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.22 and a 52 week high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.24). Primerica had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Primerica in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Primerica from $175.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.13.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

