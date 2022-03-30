Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Stock analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.45.

Procore Technologies stock opened at $61.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies has a 1 year low of $48.50 and a 1 year high of $108.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.38.

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.21 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $262,940.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J.G. Griffith purchased 661,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,039,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 82,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,137,529 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,113,059,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 1,231.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,016,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,935,000 after buying an additional 11,113,486 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 2,113,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,993,000 after buying an additional 730,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 257.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,591,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,232,000 after buying an additional 1,145,584 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,309,000 after buying an additional 500,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

