Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.40), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share.

PROG stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.24. The company had a trading volume of 22,712,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,033,451. The company has a market capitalization of $203.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10. Progenity has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Progenity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Progenity by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 25,971 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Progenity by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 26,354 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Progenity during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Progenity during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PROG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progenity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Progenity from $55.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

