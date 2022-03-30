Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.94-0.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $145-148 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $142.86 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.010-$4.090 EPS.

PRGS stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.12. 2,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,163. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $41.68 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Progress Software by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,970,000 after buying an additional 98,118 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 382.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 60,205 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,322,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Progress Software by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,136,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,743,000 after buying an additional 30,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

