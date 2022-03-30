Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.69.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $164.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.45 and its 200-day moving average is $148.74. The stock has a market cap of $121.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.85. Prologis has a 52-week low of $104.99 and a 52-week high of $169.93.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 80.20%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,971,155,000 after buying an additional 4,127,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,888,582,000 after buying an additional 3,343,792 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,300,903,000 after buying an additional 320,029 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,603,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,616,792,000 after buying an additional 350,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 69.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,785,000 after buying an additional 3,766,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

