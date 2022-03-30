ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Down 6.8%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $158.87 and last traded at $159.77. Approximately 494 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,002,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.47.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.06.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 13,650 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

