Puma Se (ETR:PUM) Receives €111.91 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Puma Se (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €111.91 ($122.97).

PUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($147.25) price target on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($116.48) price objective on Puma in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($159.34) price objective on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($142.86) price objective on Puma in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($109.89) price objective on Puma in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Puma alerts:

ETR:PUM traded up €2.74 ($3.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €79.46 ($87.32). 620,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,248. Puma has a 52-week low of €62.38 ($68.55) and a 52-week high of €115.40 ($126.81). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €83.52 and its 200 day moving average price is €96.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.39.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.