Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO) Shares Up 1.6%

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.06 and last traded at $27.06. 235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.63.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGRO. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

