Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 3.5% over the last three years.

PIM stock opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $4.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PIM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,361,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

