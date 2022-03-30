Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 3.5% over the last three years.
PIM stock opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $4.33.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
