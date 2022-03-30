PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.84 EPS

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $88.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.00 and its 200 day moving average is $102.11. PVH has a 1 year low of $66.10 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 2.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PVH shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in PVH by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,371,000 after purchasing an additional 99,552 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in PVH by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 58,568 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter worth about $1,432,000. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in PVH by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 79,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in PVH by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

