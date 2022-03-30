Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Codex DNA, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:DNAY)

Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Codex DNA in a report released on Sunday, March 27th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight expects that the company will earn ($0.52) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Codex DNA’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Get Codex DNA alerts:

Separately, Cowen started coverage on Codex DNA in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNAY opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. Codex DNA has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06).

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNAY. Northpond Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codex DNA during the 4th quarter worth about $106,317,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Codex DNA by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,652,000 after buying an additional 587,668 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Codex DNA by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 732,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after buying an additional 183,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Codex DNA by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 484,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 150,618 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Codex DNA by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 75,089 shares during the period. 31.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Codex DNA (Get Rating)

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Codex DNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codex DNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.