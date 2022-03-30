Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Restaurant Brands International Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued on Sunday, March 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on QSR. StockNews.com downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI raised Restaurant Brands International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.86.

QSR opened at $57.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $71.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.30%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $461,280.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,098 shares of company stock worth $3,528,713 in the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 336,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 20,295 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 27,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 386.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

