Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issued By KeyCorp

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sonoco Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.30.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $62.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -73.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $54.34 and a 12-month high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,393,000 after acquiring an additional 707,712 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 51.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 30,508 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 355.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 68,531 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 100,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III purchased 2,200 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.76%.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

