Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Lifted by Capital One Financial

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for ConocoPhillips in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings of $3.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.49. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.65 EPS.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.09.

COP stock opened at $100.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.21 and its 200-day moving average is $80.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $130.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $107.52.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

In other news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.