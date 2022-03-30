Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Mastercard Incorporated Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mastercard in a research note issued on Sunday, March 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now expects that the credit services provider will earn $2.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.26. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.34 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.20.

Shares of MA opened at $367.55 on Wednesday. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $357.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.20. The company has a market cap of $359.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $58,535,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,650,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,832,213,000 after buying an additional 871,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,429,311,000 after buying an additional 421,767 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Mastercard by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,809 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,107,220,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

