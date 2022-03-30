Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $19.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.43. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 118.18%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

