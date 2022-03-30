Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Zurn Water Solutions Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ZWS)

Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a report released on Sunday, March 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $232.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.34 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Zurn Water Solutions stock opened at $35.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.37. Zurn Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.24%.

About Zurn Water Solutions

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

