Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.85.

NYSE SWN opened at $7.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.99. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

