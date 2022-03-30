Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Boosted by Piper Sandler

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.83. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CNOB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.26. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $23.91 and a one year high of $37.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.04.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.43 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 13.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNOB. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director William Thompson sold 2,805 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $91,667.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.15%.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

