Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Cut by Piper Sandler

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QSR. StockNews.com cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $57.82 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,369,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 316.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $803,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $265,958.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,528,713. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.30%.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

