QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,148 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 62,895 shares.The stock last traded at $58.39 and had previously closed at $57.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average of $55.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.07.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.47 million. QCR had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. QCR’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in QCR by 122.1% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,924,000 after buying an additional 149,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in QCR during the third quarter worth about $6,532,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in QCR during the fourth quarter worth about $4,839,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in QCR by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,799,000 after purchasing an additional 80,028 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in QCR by 237.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 45,266 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

