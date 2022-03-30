QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,148 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 62,895 shares.The stock last traded at $58.39 and had previously closed at $57.93.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average of $55.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.07.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. QCR’s payout ratio is 3.86%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in QCR by 122.1% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,924,000 after buying an additional 149,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in QCR during the third quarter worth about $6,532,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in QCR during the fourth quarter worth about $4,839,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in QCR by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,799,000 after purchasing an additional 80,028 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in QCR by 237.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 45,266 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH)
QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QCR (QCRH)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.