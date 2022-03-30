Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.41

Quadrise Fuels International plc (LON:QFI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.54 ($0.02), with a volume of 6535603 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a research note on Monday.

The firm has a market cap of £21.67 million and a PE ratio of -4.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 25.81, a current ratio of 26.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22.

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells emulsion fuels for use in power generation plants, industrial and upstream oil applications, and marine diesel engines in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue (MSAR) technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil; and oil-in-water emulsified synthetic biofuels through its bioMSAR technology as a substitute for biofuel.

