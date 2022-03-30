Quartix Technologies Plc (LON:QTX) Increases Dividend to GBX 7 Per Share

Quartix Technologies Plc (LON:QTX) declared a dividend on Monday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Quartix Technologies’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON QTX opened at GBX 375 ($4.91) on Wednesday. Quartix Technologies has a one year low of GBX 330 ($4.32) and a one year high of GBX 580 ($7.60). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 380.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 407.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £177.68 million and a PE ratio of 37.13.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quartix Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Quartix Technologies Plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company operates in two segments, Total Fleet and Insurance. It offers vehicle tracking system for businesses, such as real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheet report; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; and fleet management solutions and services.

