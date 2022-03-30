QuickSwap 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10.37 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for about $223.12 or 0.00473972 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $72.98 million and approximately $10.37 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

